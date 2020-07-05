Weather in Bulgaria: Thunderstorms in Many Places in the Country on July 5

Sunday will be warm, even stuffy. Afternoon temperatures will be between 28 and 33 degrees, and the highest values ​​of thermometers will be around the Danube River and in Southeastern Bulgaria. Around and in the afternoon there will be stronger gusts of wind in the districts of Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardzhali. In the afternoon in Western and Central Bulgaria, as well as in places in the eastern regions will form summer storms with short-term precipitation, thunderstorms with a danger of hail.

Around the coast will be warm and sunny with daytime temperatures between 27 and 31 degrees. There will be a cool wind from the sea. The probability of thunderstorms is small, mainly in isolated places on the northern part of the Black Sea coast. Sea waves remain weak with a tendency to intensify in the middle of next week.

On Monday and Tuesday the conditions for short-term afternoon thunderstorms in the western and central regions of the country will be maintained. On Tuesday afternoon and evening, a cold front with strong gusts of wind will pass over the country from west to east. In the second half of the week the weather will stabilize with a tendency for a dry and warm weekend. Temperatures in the morning and evening will be around 19-20 degrees, in the warmest part of the day - around and over 30 degrees.

