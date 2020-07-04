Serbia Declares a State of Emergency in Belgrade

Serbian authorities have declared a state of emergency in the capital, Belgrade, and returned some of the restrictive measures following a spike in coronavirus infections in the city, BNT reported.

It is mandatory to wear masks indoors and on public transport, reducing the working hours of bars and restaurants. Gatherings are limited to 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors. A state of emergency has also been declared in several municipalities in central and western Serbia, where the rise of those infected has posed a risk to the functioning of the health system.

The spread of the virus in the country increased in May when the government lifted restrictions at the national level. Football matches with thousands of spectators, religious celebrations and the recent parliamentary elections have contributed to the spread of the pathogen. Positive tests were given by a number of government officials who attended events for the election victory of President Vucic's ruling Progressive Party. So far, there are more than 15,000 infected in Serbia and about 290 dead./Novinite.bg