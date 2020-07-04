Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov Sends Congratulatory Address to US President Donald Trump on US Independence Day

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov sent a congratulatory address to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of US Independence Day - July 4.

"The unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic have once again demonstrated the importance and need for a strong transatlantic connection in world affairs," the Bulgarian prime minister said in a letter to the US head of state. Borissov emphasized that in a world in which the foundations of the rules-based international order are being tested, the relations between Bulgaria and the United States of allies, partners and friends are a reliable basis for further deepening of bilateral relations.

"Allow me also to express my personal gratitude for the unreserved support that your country is giving us in the context of the global coronavirus pandemic," the Prime Minister said in his congratulatory address.

Prime Minister Borissov added that as a result of his fruitful meeting with the US President in Washington in November 2019, a tangible impetus was introduced in the relations between Bulgaria and the United States. "Significant for this qualitatively new dynamic was the successful holding of the first session of the Strategic Dialogue between Bulgaria and the United States on January 8, 2020 in Sofia. The dialogue, in its structure and content, has raised our strategic partnership to a qualitatively new level, "Borissov wrote in a letter to Trump.

The congratulatory address also notes that active joint work continues in priority areas of mutual interest such as security and defense, the fight against terrorism, trade and investment, culture, education, deepening ties between the two friendly peoples, energy security and energy, including line of increasing the energy independence of Bulgaria through diversification of energy sources and routes.

"I sincerely believe that together we can and should continue to build on what has been achieved so far with a view to unleashing the full potential of bilateral relations," reads the letter of the Bulgarian Prime Minister, in which he offers best wishes for good health, success and prosperity to the President of the United States, his family, and the entire American people.