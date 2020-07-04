Bulgarian PM Borissov and the Minister of Defense Attended the Celebration of the Plovdiv Garrison
"The special forces are the army we rely on the most. Both regional and global conflicts show that they are the ones doing the most work." This was stated by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Plovdiv, where he took part in the solemn ceremony of handing over the representative flag of the Joint Special Operations Command (JCC). After the official reception by the Prime Minister, a ritual of consecration and presentation of the battle and representative flag and the official opening of the SCSO took place.
"It was not easy, there was a lot of resistance to make another structure like this, because you already need armored vehicles and additional funding," said Prime Minister Borissov. The Prime Minister reminded that his commitments are already being realized. "You all have women, children, parents, train, prepare so that you are always alive, healthy and strong." Prime Minister Boyko Borissov addressed the special forces.
In Plovdiv, Prime Minister Borissov also visited the seminary "St. St. Cyril and Methodius ", whose building was renovated mainly thanks to the BGN 600,000 provided by the government. The old roofs, which were in a very bad condition, were replaced. The heating system was replaced and the flooring in the building was replaced." We can only rejoice that it has become so good, "said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The Prime Minister visited the seminary in Plovdiv in August last year, when repair work was underway.
