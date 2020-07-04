Bulgaria Asks Why Britain Lifts Quarantine For More Than 50 Nations — But Not For Bulgarians

As of July 10, the quarantine for those arriving on the Island from 59 countries is lifted, but Bulgaria is not among them.

Bulgaria has asked for explanations from Great Britain why our country is not included in the list of countries for which the quarantine is terminated upon arrival in the United Kingdom on July 10.

Our first diplomat, Ekaterina Zaharieva, asked the Deputy Foreign Minister in London for reasons for this decision. She pointed out that our country is among those with the lowest levels of the virus.

Earlier it became clear that the quarantine in connection with the coronavirus epidemic for those arriving in the UK from 59 countries and territories has been lifted since July 10. A statement from the British government said that those arriving from these countries would have no quarantine requirement if they had not visited or stopped in other countries in the previous 14 days. The list includes most EU member states, but Bulgaria is not among them.

UK Coronavirus (COVID-19), travel corridors:

Coronavirus regulations mean that you must self-isolate for 14 days if you return to the UK from a country outside the common travel area.

The government is satisfied that it is now safe to ease these measures in England and has introduced travel corridor exemption for some countries and territories.

Exemption rules

From 10 July 2020 you will not have to self-isolate when you arrive in England, if you:

are travelling or returning from one of the countries with travel corridor exemption

have not been to or stopped in a country that’s not on the travel corridors exemption list in the previous 14 days

This applies to all travel to England, by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route.

If you have been to or stopped in a country that’s not on the travel corridors exemption list you will have to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since you left that country.

Arrival in the UK

Before your arrival in the UK , you must complete a passenger locator form. You must present these details on your arrival in England. This applies to both visitors and UK residents.

We will keep the conditions in these countries and territories under review. If they worsen we will not hesitate to reintroduce self-isolation requirements.

Travellers should always check the latest FCO travel advice. Travel advice includes information on any health measures in place for visitors to the country or territory. These can include a requirement to self-isolate, quarantine, or undergo testing for coronavirus, or even restrictions on entry.

Travel corridors: countries and territories exemption list

From 10 July 2020, unless they have visited or stopped in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days, passengers arriving from the following countries and territories will not be required to self-isolate on arrival into England.

Andorra Germany New Zealand Antigua and Barbuda Greece Norway Aruba Greenland Poland Australia Grenada Réunion Austria Guadeloupe San Marino Bahamas Hong Kong Serbia Barbados Hungary Seychelles Belgium Iceland South Korea Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Italy Spain Croatia Jamaica St Barthélemy Curaçao Japan St Kitts and Nevis Cyprus Liechtenstein St Lucia Czech Republic Lithuania St Pierre and Miquelon Denmark Luxembourg Switzerland Dominica Macau Taiwan Faroe Islands Malta Trinidad and Tobago Fiji Mauritius Turkey Finland Monaco Vatican City France Netherlands Vietnam French Polynesia New Caledonia

Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are exempt as they are part of the common travel area.

The 14 British Overseas Territories are also exempt.

This list may be added to over the coming days following further discussions between the UK and international partners.

Information for travel into Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be published by the Devolved Administrations.