Weather in Bulgaria: Summer Storms with Thunder and Hail, Sunny on the Black Sea

Today it will be sunny over the eastern regions, in places in the morning with low inversion clouds. Above Western and Central Bulgaria the air mass will be unstable and there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in many places there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. There is a possibility of hail. The wind will be light to moderate, in the western half of the country northwest, and in the east - from north-northeast.

The maximum temperatures will be between 28 and 33 degrees, in places in Southeastern Bulgaria up to 35-36, according to the NIMH forecast.

The atmospheric pressure is close to the average for July, during the day it will decrease slightly.

Over the mountains in Western and Central Bulgaria will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in many places there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. Above the massifs in the eastern part of the country it will be mostly sunny. The wind will be light to moderate in the lower parts of the northeast, on the ridges in the southeast.

Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters about 22 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 15.

There will be inversion clouds over the Black Sea coast before noon, which will quickly decrease and it will be sunny around and in the afternoon. A light to moderate east wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 27-30 degrees. The sea water temperature is 24-27. The sea wave will be 1-2 points./Novinite.bg