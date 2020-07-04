New Daily Record: 182 Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria on July 4, Total: 5497

182 people were newly diagnosed with cornavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2538 PCR tests were performed in the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 4; Burgas - 1; Varna - 11; Veliko Tarnovo - 10; Vidin - 1; Vratsa - 4; Gabrovo - 1; Kardzhali - 3; Kyustendil - 8; Pazardzhik - 7; Pleven - 4; Plovdiv - 22; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 8; Smolyan - 7; Sofia region - 11; Sofia city - 69; Stara Zagora - 4; Targovishte - 4; Yambol - 1.

The proven cases of COVID-19 in our country are 5497 in total. 2366 of them are active. 2892 people were cured, of which 90 were registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 450 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection who are hospitalized. 29 of them are in intensive care units and clinics.

The National Information System shows that the medical staff who were diagnosed with the new coronavirus in our country are 445. During the past 24hrs, 21 new cases have been registered. 11 of them were found by doctors, 8 - by nurses and 2 - by nurses.

239 were deceased in whom COVID-19 was proven. There are seven new cases from the last 24 hours.