Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Young Doctor from Sofia's Emergency Aid Dies of COVID-19

Dr. Yulian Stamov from the Centre for Emergency Medical Aid has passed away at Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. The patient was admitted for treatment about a week ago with complaints of shortness of breath, chills and fever. He was intubated two days before he died. Dr. Stamov had a positive PCR test for coronavirus

The doctor became infected during cardiac massage and artificial respiration performed on an infected patient in serious condition, the Association of Emergency Physicians announced. 
 
This is yet another victim of the coronavirus epidemic given by the medical professionals from the Centre for Emergency Medical Aid in Sofia during the pandemic. At the beginning of May, another doctor from Sofia's Emergency Aid Centre, Dr. Nelly Pandova, died of Covid-19, the association reminds./BNR

