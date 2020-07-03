Bulgaria: A Young Doctor from Sofia's Emergency Aid Dies of COVID-19

Dr. Yulian Stamov from the Centre for Emergency Medical Aid has passed away at Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. The patient was admitted for treatment about a week ago with complaints of shortness of breath, chills and fever. He was intubated two days before he died. Dr. Stamov had a positive PCR test for coronavirus.

The doctor became infected during cardiac massage and artificial respiration performed on an infected patient in serious condition, the Association of Emergency Physicians announced.