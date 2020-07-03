Bulgaria: The Аpplication in the High Schools Starts Today

The electronic submission of documents for application in the profiled and vocational high schools after 7th grade starts today, BNT reported. The submission of documents will continue until July 7.

For the second year in a row, documents are submitted only electronically in the special platform of the Ministry of Education.

This is more convenient because parents can do it at any time and from anywhere on their computer by selecting schools and classes with a drop-down menu. The platform works 24 hours.

If they have difficulty, parents can turn to their child's school for help.

The application can also be done through a school - nest, and in Sofia there are six of them, Vanya Kastreva, head of the RWU-Sofia, explained to BNT.

The first ranking will be ready by July 13./Novinite.bg

