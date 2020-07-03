Bulgarians Entering Slovakia Obliged to 5-Day Quarantine

Updated information on new measures introduced by Slovakia to citizens arriving from Bulgaria, released by Embassy of Bulgaria in Slovakia:

In connection with the removal of Bulgaria from the list of safe countries, we inform that in force from 6.07.2020 all persons arriving from Bulgaria to Slovakia will be obliged to remain in mandatory 5-day quarantine, after which they will be tested for COVID 19 and if the result is negative they will be released from quarantine.
The measures will be updated periodically.

