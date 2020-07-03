Emmanuel Macron Announced the New Prime Minister of France

July 3, 2020
The deputy head of the presidential administration, Jean Castex, has been appointed the new prime minister of France, the Elysee Palace announced.

Jean Castex was appointed coordinator of France's exit from the isolation regime during the coronavirus pandemic. He will replace Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier today.

During a meeting on Thursday, the President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) and the Prime Minister came to a common conclusion on the need (formation) of a new government to implement the new phase of the presidential term. The new government is due to be announced before next Wednesday.

