Bulgaria: The Queues of Cars at the "Kulata" Border Checkpoint Continue

The queue at the Kulata border checkpoint is four kilometers away. From the early hours of the day, a long column is formed, in which cars drastically exceed the number of trucks

Heavy traffic was until 1 a.m. and began at 6 a.m. Friday morning. The police continue to be on duty to prevent congestion.

The number of Romanian and Serbian tourists is also very large. This leads to a big delay, so the border authorities explain the situation. The reason is that the border crossings between Greece and northern Macedonia are closed.

The rule for random verification of QR codes continues to apply on Friday. It passes quickly and proceeds only with a quick review of the documents.

Unlike foreign tourists, there is a lot of tension among Bulgarians, caused by the long wait. While crossing the border took 2 hours in the early hours of the day, after 8 hours it took more than 3. Cars move about 15-20 meters in 15 minutes./Nova Tv

