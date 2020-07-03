COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nightclubs in Albena Resort Close

All nightclubs in the resort "Albena" are closed from June 2 by decision of the management of the complex. The aim is to avoid the slightest risk of infection with COVID-19, BGNES reported.

Since the beginning of the season, extremely strict measures have been applied here to protect the health of tourists and staff.

According to the director of the complex, it is extremely difficult to keep a distance in the entertainment establishments with loud music and a high degree of mood.

"Yes, there will be losses, but we will be happy to do prevention for the health of our staff, for the health of our guests," said director Penev.

Only 2,500 Bulgarian and foreign tourists are currently in the complex, which has a capacity of 16,500 seats. The management cannot predict what the results of the season will be, but it is trying to attract more vacationers.

"The price of an umbrella is BGN 1, the price of a deck chair is BGN 1 for all incoming guests and there is no obligatory consumption. I can only say that the price of beer varies from BGN 2.50 to BGN 3.50, "said the director.

Currently, there are 8 hotels in Albena, and others will be opened in stages. The management team takes advantage of measure 60/40 in the Tourism sector to retain its staff.