French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Resigns, Macron Prepares New Cabinet

Politics | July 3, 2020, Friday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Resigns, Macron Prepares New Cabinet https://www.voici.fr/bios-people/edouard-philippe

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe handed in his and his government's resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Friday morning, and it was accepted, the Elysée announced.

"Mr. Edouard Philippe today submitted the resignation of the government to the President of the Republic, who accepted it. He ensures, with the members of the government, the handling of current affairs until the appointment of the new government," said a short press release from the presidency.

Philippe, who has been prime minister since 2017 when Macron and his "La République en Marche" team came to power, was elected as mayor of Le Havre in last weekend's local elections.

He had previously been mayor of the northern port city./Euronews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria