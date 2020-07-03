French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Resigns, Macron Prepares New Cabinet
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe handed in his and his government's resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Friday morning, and it was accepted, the Elysée announced.
"Mr. Edouard Philippe today submitted the resignation of the government to the President of the Republic, who accepted it. He ensures, with the members of the government, the handling of current affairs until the appointment of the new government," said a short press release from the presidency.
Philippe, who has been prime minister since 2017 when Macron and his "La République en Marche" team came to power, was elected as mayor of Le Havre in last weekend's local elections.
He had previously been mayor of the northern port city./Euronews
