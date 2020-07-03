Bulgarian Commandos Arrested Bozhkov's Security Chief

Crime | July 3, 2020, Friday // 10:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Commandos Arrested Bozhkov's Security Chief

Two operations with the participation of heavily armed commandos and prosecutors from the Specialized Prosecutor's Office are being held in Sofia.

Heavily armed police teams, the Prosecutor General's Office's Witness Protection Bureau and prosecutors from the Specialized Prosecutor's Office entered a house in the Simeonovo neighborhood, where a former police officer close to Vasil Bozhkov, who was hiding in Dubai, was detained. According to unofficial information, this is the former head of Bozhkov's security. One of his transgressions was that he photographed a high-ranking prosecutor, and the photo was used by Bozhkov for the Facebook attacks on the authorities.

An office of a security company at 38 Cherkovna Street, guarding the gambling boss before he fled to the UAE, was also attacked.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria