Bad News for Bulgarian Tourism: "Balkan Holidays" Cancels the Entire Charter Program for Summer 2020

Alexander Stoyanov, Executive Director of Balkan Holidays, announced bad news for Bulgarian tourism. The largest tour operator, which leads hundreds of thousands of British tourists on the Black Sea coast, has canceled its entire charter program for Summer 2020.

"I personally want to thank all of you for the exceptional support and understanding you have shown during this difficult time. Now we have to look together at the summer of 2021 and we hope you will join us and our holidays next year ", wrote Alexander Stoyanov in an address to all who have a reservation with Balkan Holidays.

Weeks ago, Balkan Holidays announced several Bulgarian hotels that will not open their doors during the season:

Hotel Laguna Park, Sunny Beach

Hotel Trakia Garden, Sunny Beach

Sun Village Apartments, Sunny Beach

Hotel Amaris, Sunny Beach

Hotel Festa Gardenia Hills, Sunny Beach

VM Royal Sun Apartments, Sunny Beach

Hotel Imperial, Golden Sands

See the whole letter here:

"It is with the deepest of regret that we write to inform you that we have taken the heartbreaking decision to cancel the remainder of all our Bulgaria charter flights and holidays this summer.

Such decisions are never easy, but with the ongoing uncertainty over whether or not we can offer you a holiday this summer, I feel that this is the right thing to do. Your holiday experience with us should be the best possible, but we do not believe that we could deliver that this season with all the restrictions in place. We want to assure you that the enjoyment of your holiday as well as your health, safety and well-being remains of paramount importance to us.

As we are sure you can appreciate during this difficult time our call centre and social media teams are extremely busy so please do not contact us unless absolutely necessary. All available options will be clearly explained in the letter sent to you with further details on how to proceed.

We wish to thank you for your incredible support and understanding you have shown us throughout this difficult period.We will now together start looking forward to Summer 2021 and hope that you will join us next year when we can once again enjoy the beautiful beach resorts that we all love." wrote the manager of Balkan Holidays./Novinite.bg