Weather Today: Rainy Over Western Bulgaria, on the SeaCoast - Perfect for the Beach

Atmospheric pressure today will remain slightly lower than the average for the month. Above Central and Eastern Bulgaria it will be mostly sunny, while over Western Bulgaria it will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and there will be short-term precipitation, in more places and accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon. The wind will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria - to moderate wind from east-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 30 ° and 35 °, for Sofia around 30 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Over the mountains of Western Bulgaria will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in many places there, mainly in the afternoon, will rain and thunder. It will remain sunny over the central and eastern massifs. The wind will be light with a changing direction. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters around 24 °, at 2000 meters - around 17 °.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, in places in the morning with low clouds. A light to moderate east wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 25 ° and 28 °. The temperature of the sea water is 24-25 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

On 03.07.2020 the sun will rise at 5:54 and set at 21:06. The day lasts 15:11 hours.

On 03.07.2020 the moon will rise at 19:40 and set at 04:07. Disc brightness at 0h UT 95.8%. Moon phase: full moon.

