PM Borissov on First Sod of The Supercomputer in Sofia: Bulgaria is Becoming a Digital Hub in the Region!

"With its huge power, the supercomputer in Bulgaria will be able to make billions of operations, comparisons and conclusions within an hour. The heat generated by it will be used to heat neighboring buildings. After its construction, Bulgaria will establish itself as a digital hub in the region. The value of the whole project is 18 million euros. We competed with countries from all over Europe for the supercomputer, because it will remain for generations to come. " This was written by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on his Facebook page, adding a bunch of photos from the first sod in "Sofia Tech Park", where the supercomputer in Bulgaria will be located.

"The machine is one of the most modern in Eastern Europe, there are only 5 on the continent. It will be used for innovation and research, in industry, in medicine. Government funding for the project, including estimated operating costs for the first 5 years of operation, is worth 12 million euros, and the whole project is worth about 18 million euros.The supercomputer should work by the end of February 2021. We are doing things that no one believed would happen. We are a leader in the Balkans in the field of innovation and new technologies. With such projects, I am sure that our economy will go up, "the Prime Minister added, adding a video to his post.



The event was also attended by the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov, the EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Maria Gabriel, the Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, representatives of the partner organizations in the Petascale Supercomputer - Bulgaria consortium.