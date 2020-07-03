Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 161 New Cases on July 3, 5315 Total

161 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. 3155 are the PCR tests performed for the past 24 hours. This is shown by the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 5; Burgas - 8; Varna - 15; Veliko Tarnovo - 15; Kardzhali - 2; Kyustendil - 12; Lovech - 2; Montana - 2; Pazardzhik - 6; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 2; Plovdiv - 8; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 6; Smolyan - 6; Sofia region - 13; Sofia city - 49; Stara Zagora - 4; Haskovo - 1; Shumen - 2.

The total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Bulgaria is 5315. The active cases are 2281. The cured persons are 2802, 80 of which were registered during the last 24 hours.

There were 443 patients with a proven coronavirus infection hospitalized. Of these, 31 are in intensive care facilities.

According to the National Information System, 424 cases of COVID-19 in medical staff have been confirmed in Bulgaria. 6 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, 1 of them was found by a doctor, 3 - by nurses and 2 - by nurses.

The death toll in which the new coronavirus was found was 232. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.