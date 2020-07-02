Bulgarian Fibank Increases Its Capital

Fibank (First Investment Bank) successfully increased its capital.

Today, investors paid for the shares of the new issue of securities. The new shareholders of the bank are the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) with 18.35% and the Valea Foundation with 7.87%.

"This is our first portfolio investment in Bulgaria. Bulgaria is a promising and rapidly developing country - a member of the European Union. Fibank, a leading private bank with Bulgarian capital, has a huge potential for growth and further expansion of products and services in the banking sector, "said Mr. Paul Schmid - Member of the Board of the Valea Foundation.

As of July 2, 2020, Fibank will increase its share capital by BGN 195,424,000, and the total capital adequacy ratio of the bank will reach 22.52% compared to 19.57% as of March 31, 2020.
Fibank continues to implement its strategy for lending to small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals.

