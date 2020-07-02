Bulgarian of Syrian Descent Arrested in Bourgas for Terrorism

A Bulgarian national of Syrian descent, as well as 15 of his associates were arrested on July 1 for suspected terrorism.

The operation took place in Bulgaria’s coastal city of Bourgas and was conducted jointly by the State Agency for National Security and the Chief Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime.

According to initial data, the detained man sympathized with the "Islamic State" and took part in hostilities in Syria.

According to unconfirmed information, his father, who is Syrian, took part in ISIL actions, and his son recently visited him, but returned to his hometown of Bourgas, where his mother is from.

The detained person is identified as the 21-year-old Mohammed Abdulkader. He was detained in his home in Bourgas where he was under obligatory quarantine after returning from aboard. Abdulkader is a graduate from the Sports School in Bourgas and is a national wrestling champion.

Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev said that the case concerned chapter one of the Penal Code and is about terrorism. This is a sensitive topic and my colleagues in the specialized prosecutor’s office will assess what and how much information will be given on the case through the media. I am certain that the information that will be given will not interfere with the investigation, Geshev said./BNT