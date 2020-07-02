COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 18 Infected in a Tailoring Company in Krichim

A tailoring company in Krichim is the latest heart of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. According to NOVA, 18 of those working there tested positive for coronavirus.

The company has two sewing workshops in Krichim and in Chirpan. Out of a total of 76 tested employees in the workshop in Krichim, 18 tested positive. This happened after the owner of the company decided to test the employees, because last week there was an employee in the workshop who was infected with a coronavirus.

The workshop is closed, complete disinfection is performed. It is under quarantine and will remain closed for 14 days.

"All employees who have tested positive are in good health. They do not have common symptoms, which are typical for the virus ", said the manager of the sewing workshop Vaska Baklarova

"It's not clear how they got infected. On the 26th, on Friday, we received information that our employee, who has been in hospital for two weeks since June 15, had given a positive test. That's why we decided, because we are a company with high social responsibility, to keep our employees calm, to test each of them, "she explained.

He added: "RHI did not have to quarantine the company because the employee had no contact with other people for two weeks. Unfortunately, a lot of positive samples came out. "

Bulgaria: A fine of BGN 300 for 24 deputies without masks

"The workers are mostly from Krichim municipality. The others are from Ustina, Stamboliyski and Perushtitsa. Their health is good, they have no symptoms. We don't have any hospitalized either ", said the regional governor of Plovdiv Dani Kanazireva.

"Of the announced 33 new cases for Plovdiv district, only 18 are positive samples from the sewing workshop," she added.

The contacts of the infected seamstresses are currently being sought.

Five servicemen from a unit in Asenovgrad also have a coronavirus. The tests in the unit continue.