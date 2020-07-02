50,000 New Cases of COVID-19 in US, Trump: I Fully Support the Masks. I Think They Work

July 2, 2020, Thursday
Bulgaria: 50,000 New Cases of COVID-19 in US, Trump: I Fully Support the Masks. I Think They Work pixabay.com

More than 50,000 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the last 24 hours in the United States. This is the largest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last week, the incidence of COVID-19 has been steadily rising. Most are in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. A total of 14 states reported a double increase in June.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who rarely appears with a mask, said he would wear one. "I fully support the masks. I think they work. I would wear it if I was close among other people. They saw me wearing a mask. I think we'll get rid of the coronavirus. I think at some point he will just disappear. I hope so, "he said.

