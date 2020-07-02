Weather in Bulgaria, July 2: Sunny and Warm, Temperatures Up to 35 Degrees

Today will be mostly sunny. Around and in the afternoon over the western and mountainous regions of the country will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places there will rain. A light east-southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 30 and 35 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.

Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month, but will decrease during the day.

Above the mountains before noon it will be mostly sunny, around and in the afternoon there will be cumulus clouds. It will rain in some places. It will blow to a moderate southeast wind. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters about 23 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 16.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. A light east-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 26 and 29 degrees. The sea water temperature is 23-25. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.