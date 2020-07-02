Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 165 Newly Registered Cases on July 2, 5154 Total

Society » HEALTH | July 2, 2020, Thursday // 09:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 165 Newly Registered Cases on July 2, 5154 Total

165 are the persons newly diagnosed with the new coronavirus for the past 24 hours. The PCR tests performed for the last 24 hours are 2896. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 11; Burgas - 7; Varna - 12; Vratsa - 4; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 1; Kyustendil - 9; Pazardzhik - 3; Pernik - 1; Pleven - 2; Plovdiv - 33; Razgrad - 4; Ruse - 6; Sliven - 4; Smolyan - 9; Sofia region - 6; Sofia city - 46; Stara Zagora - 2; Yambol - 3.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria at the moment are 5154, 2200 of which are active. 2722 are the cured persons. Of these, 46 were registered during the past 24 hours.

446 patients with a proven coronavirus infection were hospitalized. 32 of them are in intensive care units or clinics.

The national information system shows that in our country the new coronavirus has been confirmed in 418 medical staff. The new cases registered during the last 24 hours were 5. Two of them were found in doctors and three in nurses.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria