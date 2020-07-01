Bulgarian Minister of Sports Krassen Kralev : Stadiums Could Close Doors to Fans

Bulgarian Minister of Sports Krassen Kralev has warned that non-observance of anti-epidemic measures during the upcoming final of the Bulgaria Cup would lead to closing of the stadiums for fans. 12,000 fans of the football teams of CSKA and Lokomotiv Plovdiv will be admitted to the stadium in Sofia.

This is over 25 percent of the capacity of the facility. Minister Kralev said this was a natural decision because of the huge interest in the match. He added that he would personally monitor the order and any violation would lead to serious restrictions. Bulgaria is one of the few countries in Europe that allows spectators to the stadiums. Health experts in the country have already criticized the event and the expected crowd of thousands of people./BNR