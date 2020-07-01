Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Another Legislative Veto by President

The National Assembly has rejected President Rumen Radev's veto and re-approved the disputed changes to the law on the Interior Ministry.

The veto was supported by 59 MPs from the socialist party. The majority, with 136 votes, approved the changes and assigned security functions to the newly created Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Combating Terrorism Directorate. According to the head of state, this will lead to unnecessary duplication of the work of the National Security Service. The majority say that the security services carried out by the new directorate will take place only in the presence of a specific threat to an official./BNR