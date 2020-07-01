Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Another Legislative Veto by President

Politics | July 1, 2020, Wednesday // 13:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Another Legislative Veto by President wikipedia

The National Assembly has rejected President Rumen Radev's veto and re-approved the disputed changes to the law on the Interior Ministry.

The veto was supported by 59 MPs from the socialist party. The majority, with 136 votes, approved the changes and assigned security functions to the newly created Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Combating Terrorism Directorate. According to the head of state, this will lead to unnecessary duplication of the work of the National Security Service. The majority say that the security services carried out by the new directorate will take place only in the presence of a specific threat to an official./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria