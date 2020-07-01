Bulgaria: Anti-Corruption Commission with Claims for BGN 140 Million Against Minyu and Stayko Staykovi

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed claims for confiscation of illegally acquired property in the total amount of BGN 139,577,143.18. They are against Minyu Staykov and Stayko Staykov. The two have been charged by the prosecutor's office, reminded by KPKONPI.

The Commission will file a claim against Minyu Staykov and related persons and companies in the amount of BGN 137,486,796.65. This amount includes sums of money, company shares in Staystroy Consult, Topaz Trade, Topaz Mel. , shares of two offshore companies registered in Panama, real estate in Sofia and Karnobat, land properties, incl. parts of forested areas (forests), amounts on bank deposits and two cars owned by Topaz Mel: Bentley Azure worth BGN 230,000 and Mercedes C 500 4 Matik worth BGN 84,000. and a claim for confiscation in favor of the state of a land property in the village of Sitovo, municipality of Bolyarovo, worth BGN 202,698, which is owned by Bolyarovo Solar Park.

The lawsuit against Stayko Staykov amounts to BGN 1,992,184. KPKONPI claims company shares from Rent Lux Mobile, shares from Topaz Mel (registered in the Czech Republic), shares from Topaz Mill Hellas Mon.Epe (registered in Greece) , sums of money, as well as 5 cars - "MERCEDES E 500" 4 MATIK "(BGN 35,000)," MERCEDES E 350 "CDI 4 MAT" (BGN 22,000), "MERCEDES ML 500 4 MATIK" (46 000 BGN), MERCEDES AMG G 63 ”(160 000 BGN), car trailer, VLEMIX VBT 35-3 (7 000 BGN)

The Anti-Corruption Commission has included in the price of the claim the monetary equivalent of the following cars:

- an amount of BGN 85,860, representing the value of a BENTLY CONTINENTAL GT car,

- an amount of BGN 155 000, representing the monetary equivalent of a car brand and model PORSCHE PANAMERA TURBO,

- an amount of BGN 391,166, representing the value of a LAMBORGINI AVENTADOR car,

- an amount of BGN 85 000, representing the value of a MERCEDES G500 car,

- an amount of BGN 55,000, representing the value of a Volkswagen TUAREG car,

- an amount of BGN 65,000, representing the value of a MERCEDES G 63 AMG car,

- an amount of BGN 30,000, representing the value of a BMW 530 DX DRIVE car,

- an amount of BGN 80,000, representing the value of a BENTLEY FLYING SPOUR B 12 car,

- an amount of BGN 62,586, representing the monetary equivalent of a car brand and model BMW 750D HDRIVE,

- an amount of BGN 225,000, representing the value of a MERCEDES AMG GT C 63 car

In December 2019, Stayko Staykov was seized by the court in the amount of BGN 1,990,673. At the request of KPKONPI, 5 cars were also seized, which are owned by Rent Lux Mobile.