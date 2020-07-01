Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Keep Over 300,000 Jobs Until September 30 with the Measure 60/40

"Today I will want you to support a new design for the measure 60/40 - so far we have paid about BGN 130 million free of charge and we have kept 160,000 jobs in nearly 9,000 companies. About 17,000 applications have been submitted for the measure for about 300,000 workers We have helped micro, small, medium and large companies - there is a company with 2800 employees. " This was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov before the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers, BGNES reported.

On Monday, everyone approved the measure in the Tripartite Council, the prime minister added.

The new measure will last until September 30 and will keep 300,000 jobs, it will cost us a billion on the budget. These are grants, not loans.

"Yesterday the WHO scared us a lot again, and I regret that in these months the positions change so many times - with, without masks - and we follow the WHO protocols. Yesterday they said that the worst is coming in conditions in which countries are looking for loosening the measures and returning to normal life. "

"How disciplined are the Bulgarians when they go abroad! And when we asked for an informative declaration at the checkpoints, what a noise it was! And now, when Greece introduced the electronic declarations, no one said anything, they are duly filling them out.

We want to keep the people who will travel informed, "added Prime Minister Borissov.