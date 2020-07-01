Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Temperatures Up to 36 Degrees on July 1

Today it will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness over the eastern and mountainous regions, and in some places there will be thunderstorms. The wind will be east-northeast, weak to moderate. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 31 and 36 degrees, lower in the extreme eastern regions, NIMH forecasters predict.

The atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month and will not change significantly during the day.

Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny, with the development of cumulus clouds in the afternoon. In some places it will rain for a short time. It will blow to a moderate north-northeast wind. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters about 25 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 18.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness before noon over the northern, and in the afternoon and evening over the southern regions. A light to moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow. Maximum temperatures between 26 and 29 degrees. The sea water temperature is 23-25. The sea wave will be 1-2 points