COVID-19 Update: 158 Newly Registered Cases in Bulgaria on July 1, Total: 4989

158 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. 3343 are the PCR tests performed in the past 24 hours. This is shown by the National Information System. The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 5; Burgas - 4; Varna - 4; Veliko Tarnovo - 2; Kyustendil - 12; Montana - 1; Pazardzhik - 7; Pernik - 2; Plovdiv - 7; Razgrad - 2; Ruse - 3; Sliven - 5; Smolyan - 36; Sofia region - 14; Sofia city - 43; Stara Zagora - 6; Shumen - 1; Yambol - 4.

The cases of coronavirus infection confirmed in our country are currently 4989. Of these, 2083 are active. 2676 people have already been cured, 94 of whom have been registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 435 patients in hospitals with proven new coronavirus. Of these, 32 are housed in intensive care units.

According to the National Information System in our country, the medical staff with confirmed COVID-19 is 413. In the last 24 hours, 9 new cases have been registered. Of these, 5 were found by doctors, 2 - by nurses, 1 - by a nurse and 1 - by other medical staff.

The death toll in which the new coronavirus was proven is 230. There are 7 cases from the past 24 hours.