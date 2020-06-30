Bulgaria's Health Minister Ananiev with Four New Orders for the Emergency Epidemic Situation

The Minister of Health issued four orders in connection with the extension of the epidemic situation until July 15. In short, what is new in the orders is as follows:

The order for entry into the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria states that the ban on entry into Bulgaria does not apply to persons traveling for training purposes to carry out activities for the completion of the academic year 2019/2020, as well as for practical training and exams. in practice and for the preparation of the 2020/2021 school year, when it is impossible to implement these activities remotely.

The order for compulsory isolation and / or hospital treatment states that persons - confirmed cases of COVID-19, are discharged from a medical institution after assessment by the attending physician of the patient's condition and fulfillment of one of the following conditions: documented minimum 10 days from the onset of clinical complaints of COVID-19 and a minimum of three additional days without complaints (including no fever, no antipyretics and no respiratory symptoms); or two negative polymerase chain reaction test results for the detection of COVID-19 from samples taken on two consecutive days.

Persons who require follow-up medical care in a medical institution, persons accommodated in places where social services are provided, and those who are unable to be isolated and treated at home due to cohabitation with people from risk groups are discharged from hospitals after two negative PCR results from samples taken on two consecutive days.

The order for introduction of anti-epidemic measures on the territory of Bulgaria explicitly states: all persons when they are in closed public places, including public transport vehicles, medical and health establishments, pharmacies, opticians, national centers on the problems of public health, administrative institutions and other places where citizens are served or have access, railway stations and bus stations, airports, metro stations, shops, churches, monasteries, temples, museums, etc., are required to have a protective mask for a single or reusable person or other means covering the nose and mouth (including a towel, scarf, helmet, etc.). Exceptions are allowed for customers in restaurants and drinking establishments, as well as for indoor athletes during physical activity.

The order introducing temporary anti-epidemic measures states that during the final of the Bulgarian Cup between CSKA and Lokomotiv Plovdiv at the national stadium "Vasil Levski" up to 3000 people are allowed in the sector, through one seat, in a row and subject to a physical distance of 1.5 m.