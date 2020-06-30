WizzAir with New Route From Sofia - Mykonos

Wizz Air announced today a new route: Sofia - Mykonos.

Starting on August 7, 2020, the new Wizz Air service will run twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, providing customers with a convenient schedule for an unforgettable summer vacation on the magnificent Greek island.

Places along the route are already on sale.

With the addition of Mykonos, the new Wizz Air routes from Bulgaria from the beginning of 2020 are already 17!

Mykonos - the newest addition to the network of Wizz Air from Sofia, is among the most famous and beautiful sea destinations in the world, visited by stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Willis, Adriana Lima and others.

Named after the grandson of the god Apollo, today the island of Mykonos is a symbol of the perfect summer vacation, which has a little of everything - beautiful beaches, breathtaking sunrises, beautiful architecture, rich culture, warm Greek hospitality, delicious seafood and amazing party atmosphere.





The beaches of the island are one of the best in all of Greece - covered with golden sand and surrounded by crystal clear waters. The specific local architecture is also more than charming and creates a unique feeling of coziness.

The neat white houses with colorful windows and doors and the small cobbled streets winding between them are a trademark of Mykonos. And while walking around them, you can come across the friendly pelican Petros or the beautiful windmills, which are symbols of the island.



To all this splendor we have to add the amazing fish restaurants, fragrant cafes, boutiques and gift shops, crazy parties until dawn (Mykonos is known as the "Greek Ibiza") and a very sunny mood. The season here is extremely long and lasts from early April to late November.