New "Animal" Virus Discovered in China

Scientists in China warn that they have discovered a new virus that is similar to swine flu from 2009, writes the BBC, BGNES reported.

The virus can be transmitted to humans, and its main carrier is considered to be domestic pigs.

Researchers are worried that the virus could mutate, become easily transmitted from person to person and lead to a new epidemic.

To date, the virus is not a problem, but scientists say it "shows all the signs" of adapting quickly to humans and needs careful monitoring.

The last pandemic that humanity faced before the current wave of coronavirus was swine flu in 2009, which started in Mexico. It did not turn out to be as deadly as the experts feared.

It turned out that the elderly have certain levels of immunity, which probably means that there have been similar waves of the disease in the past.

This virus, called A / H1N1pdm09, has been included in annual influenza vaccines and is thought to protect people.

The new virus, discovered by Chinese scientists, is similar to swine flu, but there are some differences. Researchers have called it G4 EA H1N1 and say it can be trapped and multiplied in the cells that line the human airway.

The virus was found in workers in slaughterhouses in China. Current flu vaccines do not protect against it, but experts say the preparations can be modified and offer protection against G4 EA H1N1.

Professor Kin-Cho Chang, who works at the University of Nottingham, commented: “Right now, our focus is on the coronavirus, as it should be. But we must not lose sight of other potentially dangerous viruses. "