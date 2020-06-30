Government of India Bans 59 Mobile Apps

Government of India Bans 59 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order

Over the last few years, India has emerged as a leading innovator when it comes to technological advancements and a primary market in the digital space.

At the same time, there have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps. This Ministry has also received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues. Likewise, there have been similar bipartisan concerns, flagged by various public representatives, both outside and inside the Parliament of India. There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India’s sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens.

On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices. These apps are listed in the attached appendix.

This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace./Embassy of India, Sofia

Appendix

  1. TikTok

  2. Shareit

  3. Kwai

  4. UC Browser

  5. Baidu map

  6. Shein

  7. Clash of Kings

  8. DU battery saver

  9. Helo

  10. Likee

  11. YouCam makeup

  12. Mi Community

  13. CM Browers

  14. Virus Cleaner

  15. APUS Browser

  16. ROMWE

  17. Club Factory

  18. Newsdog

  19. Beutry Plus

  20. WeChat

  21. UC News

  22. QQ Mail

  23. Weibo

  24. Xender

  25. QQ Music

  26. QQ Newsfeed

  27. Bigo Live

  28. SelfieCity

  29. Mail Master

  30. Parallel Space

 

  1. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

  2. WeSync

  3. ES File Explorer

  4. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

  5. Meitu

  6. Vigo Video

  7. New Video Status

  8. DU Recorder

  9. Vault- Hide

  10. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

  11. DU Cleaner

  12. DU Browser

  13. Hago Play With New Friends

  14. Cam Scanner

  15. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

  16. Wonder Camera

  17. Photo Wonder

  18. QQ Player

  19. We Meet

  20. Sweet Selfie

  21. Baidu Translate

  22. Vmate

  23. QQ International

  24. QQ Security Center

  25. QQ Launcher

  26. U Video

  27. V fly Status Video

  28. Mobile Legends

  29. DU Privacy

 



