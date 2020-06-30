Svetlin Nakov, SoftUni Co-Founder, Received the "Personality in the News 2019" Award

Svetlin Nakov, co-founder and inspiring manager of SoftUni was awarded as "Personality in the News 2019" in the ranking of one of the largest Bulgarian English-language media - Novinite.com.

The award was presented through the Zoom platform by the executive director of Novinite Group - Daniela Ketenlieva, who shared that Svetlin Nakov is the best choice for 2019, because he is a positive example for young people!

Svetlin Nakov thanked for the award and said that they continue with the expansion of SoftUni around the world.

The award ceremony was also attended by Maxim Behar, CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc., who also congratulated Svetlin Nakov on the award.



Svetlin Nakov has 20+ years of technical background as a software engineer, trainer and entrepreneur. He is the leading author of 15 books on computer programming and tens of technical and scientific publications. At SoftUni, the largest tech education provider in Bulgaria, he inspires and teaches thousands of young people in software development and digital skills and gives them the opportunity to grow.

The winners of “Personality in the News 2019” were selected by the NoviniteGroup team after active and careful research of the most accomplished and significant personalities in the news stream in 2019, who contributed to the positive image of Bulgaria around the world.

In addition to the Personality in the News Prize, three established Bulgarians were honoured with: “Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite”

A Special Award for Extraordinary Global Achievements in 2019was also presented this year.

See who are the winners below:

Novinite Special Award for Extraordinary Global Achievements in 2019:

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF - Before joining the Fund, Ms. Georgieva was CEO of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019. During this period, she also served as Interim President of the World Bank Group for three months.

Personality in the News 2019:

Svetlin Nakov, Co-Founder and Inspirational Manager of SoftUni - for his innovative approach towards modern education and tireless efforts to bring new technologies in the University classrooms and halls.

Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite – Culture:

Dimiter Marinov - an actor, recognized for his great role in the Green Book movie, which received Oscar for Best Picture in 2019 and his activities promoting Bulgarian culture abroad. Dimiter Marinov became the first Bulgarian actor to step on the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards after he played a major supporting role.

Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite – Business:



Tsvetelina Nikolova- entrepreneur, General Manager at Katarzyna Estate - for her active work promoting Bulgarian wine culture in the world and for achieving extremely high-quality standards in modern management.

Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite – Sport:



Ivet Lalova- athlete, for extraordinary achievements in 100 and 200 m. sprint events, for keeping the high scores in all world's rankings and promoting Bulgarian sports globally.



See who were the winners of Personality in the News 2018 .