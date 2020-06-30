Cirque du Soleil Declared Bankruptcy

pixabay.com

The famous Cirque du Soleil declared bankruptcy. The reason is the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the circus troupe to cancel its performances and disband 95 percent of the acrobats and other employees.

However, the Cirque du Soleil has an agreement with the current investors, who will take over the management of the troupe and will invest $ 300 million in the restart of its activities.

The famous circus was founded in 1984 in Montreal./Nova Tv

