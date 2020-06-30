Bulgaria's Economy Minister Karanikolov: The Approved € 100 million for BG Companies Are Only One Part of the Aid

Business | June 30, 2020, Tuesday // 10:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Economy Minister Karanikolov: The Approved € 100 million for BG Companies Are Only One Part of the Aid

The nearly € 100 million approved by the European Commission to support medium-sized enterprises affected by the coronavirus epidemic is only part of the aid we expect from Brussels. This was explained today in Plovdiv by the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov, quoted by BNR.

"Actually, with the 310 million levs that Bulgaria will give, we will get about 1.3 billion euros in return, and in fact these are the results of our projects. But from now on we will talk in Europe about shortening the supply links, that is, Europe and business in Europe have realized that this distant place, from where we get everything, is wrong for Europe. From this point of view, Bulgaria and Croatia will have an exceptional chance to take advantage, "said Karanikolov.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria