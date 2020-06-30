Bulgaria's Economy Minister Karanikolov: The Approved € 100 million for BG Companies Are Only One Part of the Aid

The nearly € 100 million approved by the European Commission to support medium-sized enterprises affected by the coronavirus epidemic is only part of the aid we expect from Brussels. This was explained today in Plovdiv by the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov, quoted by BNR.

"Actually, with the 310 million levs that Bulgaria will give, we will get about 1.3 billion euros in return, and in fact these are the results of our projects. But from now on we will talk in Europe about shortening the supply links, that is, Europe and business in Europe have realized that this distant place, from where we get everything, is wrong for Europe. From this point of view, Bulgaria and Croatia will have an exceptional chance to take advantage, "said Karanikolov.