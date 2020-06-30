Bulgarian PM Borissov, Health Minister and NOH Discussed the Distribution of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

The Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convened a working meeting of the National Operational Headquarters with the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.

During the meeting in the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Borissov reported on the current situation with the distribution of COVID-19, as well as strengthening the capacity of hospitals with intensive care beds so that they are ready if necessary.

Prime Minister Borissov ordered Minister Ananiev to hold additional talks with the National Health Insurance Fund and the Bulgarian Medical Union on the payment of tests and the COVID-19 clinical pathway so that hospitals have sufficient funding.

"Stock up on clothes, masks, glasses. "Everything must be enough and sufficient," Borissov said. The prime minister noted that there are millions infected in the world, and the European Union continues to lack a unified policy, including the opening of borders for tourism.

"There is no expert who can say that this new scourge will pass," the prime minister said. In this situation, according to Borissov, it is especially important to monitor the morbidity in the clusters and to continue the control over the measures.

The chairman of the National Operational Headquarters, Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, also agreed that it is important to strengthen the capacity of hospitals.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev pointed out that the wave of the virus is growing in Europe and the Balkans, emphasizing that efforts in Bulgaria are aimed at anti-epidemic measures.

The director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Todor Kantardzhiev reminded that the capacity of the laboratories has been seriously increased compared to the beginning of the epidemic. According to him, it is necessary to carefully monitor the first cases of infection in large groups.

Representatives of the National Operational Headquarters were adamant that the spread of COVID-19 also started from

holding festive and religious celebrations.