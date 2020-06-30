EU: 14 "Safe" Countries Will Be Able to Travel to Europe from July 1

The European Union has approved a list of 14 "safe" countries - from July 1, their citizens will be able to travel to the Old Continent.

Among the safe countries are Australia, Canada, Japan, Morocco, Serbia and Montenegro. However, Brazil, the United States and China are excluded from the list, BNT reported.

Diplomats said Chinese citizens would be able to travel to Europe if Beijing released Europeans into the country.

British citizens travel freely in the EU until the end of December, when the Brexit transit period expires.

Later today, specific details and criteria for determining whether a country is secure or not will be presented.

The compilation of the list divided the European countries - Spain and Germany, which are among the most affected by COVID-19, wanted to bet on more security and allow travel for a limited number of people.

While Portugal and Greece, whose economies are highly dependent on tourism, have called for more countries on the list.

The full list is: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay./Novinite.bg