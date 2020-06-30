Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny and Warm with Temperatures up to 36 Degrees

Today the weather over the country will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon over the mountainous and northeastern regions will develop cumulus clouds, but only in some places it will rain and thunder. The wind will be from west-northwest to moderate, temporarily strong in the Danube plain. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 31 and 36 degrees, in Sofia around 31, according to the NIMH forecast.

The atmospheric pressure during the day will increase slightly and will be around the average for the month.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with the development of cumulus clouds. It will rain in some places. It will blow to a moderate wind from the northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 24 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 17.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny in the afternoon over the northern coast with temporary increases in cloudiness. A light south-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 28 and 33 degrees. The sea water temperature is 23-25. The sea wave will be 1-2 points./Novinite.bg