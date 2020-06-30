Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 140 Newly Registered Cases on June 30, 4831 Total

140 are newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The PCR tests performed during the last 24 hours are 4525. These data are reported by the National Information System. The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 1; Burgas - 5; Varna - 6; Vratsa - 1; Kardzhali - 4; Kyustendil - 4; Pazardzhik - 9; Pleven - 3; Plovdiv - 7; Razgrad - 2; Sliven - 3; Smolyan - 60; Sofia region - 3; Sofia city - 21; Targovishte - 1; Haskovo - 2; Shumen - 8.

4831 are the total confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in our country. At the moment the active cases are 2026. The cured persons are 2582. 74 of them have been registered in the last 24 hours.

With proven COVID-19, 434 patients were hospitalized. 31 of them are in intensive care units or clinics.

The national information system shows that a total of 404 medical staff in Bulgaria has been confirmed to have a coronavirus infection. New 10 cases were registered during the past 24 hours, 2 of them were found by doctors, 5 - by nurses, 2 - by nurses and 1 - by other medical staff.

223 people died in whom the new coronavirus was found. Four of the cases are from the last 24 hours.