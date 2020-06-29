Cyprus: All People Arriving from Bulgaria Must Have a Negative Test for COVID-19

Bulgaria: Cyprus: All People Arriving from Bulgaria Must Have a Negative Test for COVID-19 pixabay.com

As of today, all those arriving from Bulgaria to Cyprus must have a document for a negative test for coronavirus. This requirement became a fact after the government in Nicosia included our country in the group of countries with a higher risk of spreading the infection, BNT reported. The decision to transfer Bulgaria to Group B, the riskier countries, from the previous safer Group A, was announced by the Ministry of Health as a "precautionary measure" against the import and spread of the virus on the island.

The re-categorization was made due to the increased risk in our country and after the identification of infected passengers on flights from Bulgaria to Cyprus. So far, three such cases have been confirmed.

All newcomers from Group B, such as the Bulgarians now, must take a PCR test for coronavirus in their country up to 72 hours before the flight, and not be tested after landing on the island, Ministry of Health spokeswoman Margarita Kiriaku told BNR.

However, passengers on flights from Bulgaria may be subjected to an additional test for the virus at Cypriot airports if they fall into the random sample of 300 people a day, who are examined on the spot by local health authorities.

All those entering Cyprus must also fill in a questionnaire, a declaration in advance, as well as provide other required information about their trip in a specially designed electronic flight platform./Econ.bg

