COVID-19 in Bulgaria: At Least 60 Infected in a Car Parts Factory in Smolyan

About 60 of the 350 tested employees at the Hronovski auto parts plant in Smolyan tested positive for coronavirus.

The company employs a total of 750 people. They will all pass PCR tests.

"Currently, half of the company's staff has been surveyed, and the survey will continue. So far, about 60 people out of the 375 surveyed have tested positive, which is about 15.5%. However, the results are not yet official, "said Dr. Mimi Kubateva, director of RHI-Smolyan.

Initially, seven employees tested positive for the virus, after which the company's management shared the initiative to test all its employees in a laboratory in Plovdiv, FOCUS reports. The company has been completely disinfected, several production lines have been shut down, prescriptions have been issued for intensified anti-epidemic measures, and helmets have already been provided for the workers themselves.

There are a total of 39 new cases of coronavirus in Smolyan district last week, and these data do not include positive samples from the mass survey of workers at the auto parts plant. Among the positives are three of the medical staff of the Smolyan Hospital - a doctor, a nurse and a nurse from the intensive care unit.

Smolyan District remains in second place in terms of the number of coronavirus cases compared to the general population. Since the beginning of March, 219 patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, 176 of whom were identified in June. 133 people have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic, and five have died. There are 81 active cases, of which 25 are hospitalized. Fifteen are patients with coronavirus in MHAT-Smolyan, are treated in the Infectious Diseases Department and are not in serious condition./Nova Tv