Honorary Ambassador of Novinite 2019 in Business Category is Tsvetelina Nikolova, Managing Director of Katarzyna Estate

Tsvetelina Nikolova, entrepreneur and managing director of Katarzyna Estate, was awarded as "Honorary Ambassador of Novinite - 2019", Business category, in the ranking of one of the largest Bulgarian English-language media - Novinite.com.

Her award was presented by the executive director of Novinite Group - Daniela Ketenlieva, who shared that the choice for the Business category was very difficult, and the fact that it was won by a lady makes the achievement even greater!

Tsvetelina Nikolova thanked for the received award and shared that she is very happy and will continue her active work for spreading the Bulgarian wine culture around the world.

The award ceremony took place at the office of M3 Communications Group, Inc., where Maxim Behar, the agency's CEO, also congratulated Tsvetelina Nikolova on the award.

Tsvetelina Nikolova also manages Belizza Winery and Platinum Brands – leading company in the distribution of high-quality wines and spirits on the international market.

Tsvetelina is the youngest Bulgarian with "Master of Science in Wine Management" in the extremely prestigious OIV (International Organization of Vine and Wine).

Inspired from the world experience and the things she learned there, Tsvetelina devotes her creative energy to the vision of placing Bulgaria on the world wine map. She is the initiator and author of various projects related to the recognition of Bulgaria as a producer of quality wines, both in Bulgaria and internationally.

"Wine is art, music, love, an emotion with which you must live in your heart and tell its story with passion. That's the way things work", Tsvetelina admits. And she "dresses" her love in a book. In 2018 she released - in Bulgarian and English - a richly illustrated "bible of Bulgarian wines and traditions" - "Wines of Bulgaria".

During the prestigious competition "Mr. and Mrs. Economics 2019", Tsvetelina Nikolova was awarded a special prize for promoting Bulgarian wine.

Tsvetelina Nikolova was named “Young Manager” in 2012. She is among the ten finalists of the prestigious national competition “Manager of the Year” in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The winners of “Personality in the News 2019” were selected by the NoviniteGroup team after active and careful research of the most accomplished and significant personalities in the news stream in 2019, who contributed to the positive image of Bulgaria around the world.

In addition to the Personality in the News Prize, three established Bulgarians were honoured with: “Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite”

A Special Award for Extraordinary Global Achievements in 2019was also presented this year.

See who are the winners below:

Novinite Special Award for Extraordinary Global Achievements in 2019:

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF - Before joining the Fund, Ms. Georgieva was CEO of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019. During this period, she also served as Interim President of the World Bank Group for three months.

Personality in the News 2019:

Svetlin Nakov, Co-Founder and Inspirational Manager of SoftUni - for his innovative approach towards modern education and tireless efforts to bring new technologies in the University classrooms and halls.

Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite – Culture:

Dimiter Marinov - an actor, recognized for his great role in the Green Book movie, which received Oscar for Best Picture in 2019 and his activities promoting Bulgarian culture abroad. Dimiter Marinov became the first Bulgarian actor to step on the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards after he played a major supporting role.

Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite – Business:



Tsvetelina Nikolova- entrepreneur, General Manager at Katarzyna Estate - for her active work promoting Bulgarian wine culture in the world and for achieving extremely high-quality standards in modern management.

Honorary Ambassadors of Novinite – Sport:



Ivet Lalova- athlete, for extraordinary achievements in 100 and 200 m. sprint events, for keeping the high scores in all world's rankings and promoting Bulgarian sports globally.



