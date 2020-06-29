Win 1 Million Euro in the Biggest Online Competition for Startups in CEE!

For its 5th edition, the CEE Startup Challenge powered by Vestbee matchmaking platform will award innovative, fast-growing companies from Central & Eastern Europe. The challenge provides a unique opportunity, to connect with global investors and corporates from the comfort of your home.

Fast-growing SMEs from Central & Eastern Europe and DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) that are raising pre-seed, seed, pre-series A, series A and beyond will get the chance to win 1 million euro investment from Next Road Ventures and present their business to many recognizable VC funds, corporates such as InnoEnergy, Earlybird, Credo Ventures, Market One Capital, Iron Wolf Capital, bValue, Tera Ventures, Flashpoint, Engie, PGE Ventures, Sabic Ventures, Adamed, or EIT Digital.

Even more benefits!

Selected applicants will get e.g. media coverage from MamStartup, tickets to leading events including InfoShare and Webit, as well as many free tools, free credits and discounts on different business tools and services provided by our partners! Some of the valuable prizes and special discounts include up to 25 0000$ credits on Amazon Web Services, up to 90% discount from HubSpot, free business tools from Brand24, Revolut Business, LiveChat, TrustMate and many more from Avisto, EXEQ and Zieba & Partners legal company.

One of the special prizes supported by InnoEnergy, Strategic Partner of the competition and organizer of PowerUp Challenge! is the invitation to the InnoEnergy Fast Track to Investment – program dedicated to energy, cleantech and mobility companies. The selected startup will get direct support from InnoEnergy’s wide network of experts in the areas of technology development, internationalization, business development, mentoring and above that fundraising support.

Which startups should apply?

CEE Startup Challenge is looking for start-ups that fit within one of the 8 broad categories of Business & ICT, SaaS, AI, Analytics, Big Data, Fintech & Insurtech, Smart Cities & Home, Industry 4.0 & Proptech, Planet & Sustainability, Healthcare & Wellbeing.

Candidates should apply to the CEE Startup Challenge via Vestbee matchmaking platform before July 5th 2020.

For more information about CEE Startup Challenge competition visit: https://www.vestbee.com/cee-startup-challenge/

*NoviniteGroup is a media partner of the Event