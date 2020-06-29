Second Round of Local Elections in France

France - a significant success for the Greens and their left allies in the second round of local elections. Their representatives won in Lyon, Strasbourg and Besançon.

President Emmanuel Macron's party failed to win in any of the big cities.

In Paris, incumbent Mayor Anne Hidalgo won a new term (re-elected with 48% of the vote). She also has the support of the Greens.

The French prime minister, Edouard Philippe, was elected mayor in Le Havre with almost 59% of the votes against French Communist Party deputy Jean-Paul Lecoq.

The second round of local elections was postponed by several months due to the coronavirus epidemic. The first round took place two days before the government announced quarantine on March 17th.