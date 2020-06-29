Second Round of Local Elections in France

Politics | June 29, 2020, Monday // 08:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Second Round of Local Elections in France pixabay.com

France - a significant success for the Greens and their left allies in the second round of local elections. Their representatives won in Lyon, Strasbourg and Besançon.

President Emmanuel Macron's party failed to win in any of the big cities.

In Paris, incumbent Mayor Anne Hidalgo won a new term (re-elected with 48% of the vote). She also has the support of the Greens.

The French prime minister, Edouard Philippe, was elected mayor in Le Havre with almost 59% of the votes against French Communist Party deputy Jean-Paul Lecoq.

The second round of local elections was postponed by several months due to the coronavirus epidemic. The first round took place two days before the government announced quarantine on March 17th.

While the Europe Ecology-The Greens party will be toasting their unprecedented triumph, it came amid a record abstention rate of 59% across the country.

The first round of the elections had taken place in March just before the country locked down over COVID-19.

The government had been heavily criticised for maintaining the vote.

More than three months on, voters were greeted by officials wearing plastic visors to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with the country still in the grips of an epidemic. Some workers were protected by plexiglass.

Voters wore masks, brought their own pens, and waited in socially distanced queues to get inside schools and town halls to vote.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria