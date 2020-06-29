Bulgaria: Mathematics Olympiad is Being Held Today, June 29

The Mathematics Olympiad will be held under enhanced sanitary measures. It starts at 9 o'clock. From 2 pm there are classes in geography and economics, as well as in English.

In early April, the Ministry of Education suspended student competitions due to the epidemic. The Education Ministry later set new dates, but under strict measures.

This year the Olympics are not in one school, as before, but by regions. The temperature will be measured at the entrance and the children's hands will be disinfected. In the halls they will sit at a distance./Nova Tv