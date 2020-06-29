Weather in Bulgaria: Summer Heat at the Beginning of the Week

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 29, 2020, Monday
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Summer Heat at the Beginning of the Week pixabay.com

On Monday it will be sunny again, around and in the afternoon - hot. Over the mountainous and northeastern regions, in the afternoon there will be cumulus clouds and in some places it will rain. A light to moderate west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 31 ° and 36 °.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with cloudy clouds and in some places it will rain. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be 24 °, at 2000 - about 17 °.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast in the afternoon over the northern regions with temporary increases in cloudiness. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 29 ° and 32 °. The temperature of the sea water is 23-24 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points./Nova Tv

