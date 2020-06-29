Coronavirus, June 29: 4691 Total Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 66 Newly Registered

66 were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 1034 PCR tests were performed for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by districts at the current address of the persons is as follows: Blagoevgrad - 2; Burgas - 1; Varna - 10; Kyustendil - 17; Pazardzhik - 4; Plovdiv - 6; Razgrad - 1; Ruse - 1; Sliven - 1; Smolyan - 6; Sofia region - 5; Sofia city - 11; Yambol - 1.

A total of 4691 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far. 1964 of them are active. The cured persons are 2508, 33 of which were registered during the last 24 hours.

There are 423 patients with proven COVID-19 placed in hospital facilities. 25 of them are in intensive care facilities.

According to the National Information System, the new coronavirus was found in 394 medical staff. Two new cases of nurses have been identified in the past 24 hours.

There were 219 deaths in whom coronavirus infection was confirmed. There have been three cases since the last 24 hours. A 56-year-old man with pneumonia, a 57-year-old woman with diabetes, kidney and heart disease and a 48-year-old man with diabetes and heart disease died.